Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) Holdings Decreased by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,167 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $1,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 13,270 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $495,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Range Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $493,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in shares of Range Resources by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 46,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 322,746 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $8,075,000 after acquiring an additional 65,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Range Resources from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Benchmark lowered shares of Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of Range Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Range Resources from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Range Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.79.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $27.10 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $37.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.22.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Range Resources had a net margin of 28.54% and a return on equity of 57.62%. The business had revenue of $997.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 6.79%.

Range Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corp. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties in the Appalachian and Midcontinent regions. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.