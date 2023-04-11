Redrow (LON:RDW) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $466.93

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2023

Redrow plc (LON:RDWGet Rating) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 466.93 ($5.78) and traded as low as GBX 453.40 ($5.61). Redrow shares last traded at GBX 462.20 ($5.72), with a volume of 278,330 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 610 ($7.55) price target on shares of Redrow in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Redrow from GBX 644 ($7.98) to GBX 650 ($8.05) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Redrow from GBX 380 ($4.71) to GBX 400 ($4.95) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($7.00) price objective on shares of Redrow in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.74) target price on shares of Redrow in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Redrow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 549.11 ($6.80).

Redrow Stock Up 1.4 %

The firm has a market cap of £1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 488.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 466.93.

Redrow Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. Redrow’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5,818.18%.

About Redrow

(Get Rating)

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. It is involved in acquiring land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.