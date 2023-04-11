Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 53.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 19,304 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $2,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Republic Services stock opened at $134.95 on Tuesday. Republic Services, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.17. The company has a market cap of $42.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $129.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.08.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of Republic Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jennifer M. Kirk purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.60 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,449 shares in the company, valued at $576,590.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on RSG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $150.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Republic Services from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.80.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

