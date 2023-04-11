Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for American Homes 4 Rent (AMH)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH):

4/10/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $36.00 price target on the stock.

3/29/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock.

3/27/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $35.00 to $36.00.

3/22/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $35.00 to $33.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc.. They now have a $31.00 price target on the stock.

2/28/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $42.00 to $38.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/27/2023 – American Homes 4 Rent had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $36.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 0.5 %

AMH stock opened at $31.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.78 and a twelve month high of $43.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.85.

American Homes 4 Rent Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is presently 123.95%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham purchased 1,156 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.60 per share, with a total value of $28,437.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,794.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 13,281 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.22, for a total value of $401,351.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,896 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,405,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,737,505,000 after buying an additional 3,533,157 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the 4th quarter valued at $619,235,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,041,788 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $483,498,000 after acquiring an additional 66,245 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,861,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $514,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,154,704 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $327,157,000. Institutional investors own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

