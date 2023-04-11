RFP Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,405 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dohj LLC raised its position in Amazon.com by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter worth $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $35,405,000 after acquiring an additional 3,840 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the third quarter valued at about $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMZN shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. New Street Research began coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on Amazon.com from $118.00 to $127.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.59.

In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,837,377.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $409,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 556,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,881,470.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.43, for a total transaction of $568,293.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 124,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,837,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 78,193 shares of company stock valued at $7,685,143 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.42. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.43 and a twelve month high of $158.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 trillion, a P/E ratio of -378.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.72 billion. Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

