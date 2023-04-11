Richard A. Young Sells 5,000 Shares of Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 749,118 shares in the company, valued at $5,992,944. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Omega Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Omega Therapeutics stock opened at $7.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.30. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $1.98 and a one year high of $11.98. The stock has a market cap of $375.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Omega Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 71.03% and a negative net margin of 4,951.83%. Equities analysts expect that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Omega Therapeutics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Omega Therapeutics by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 73.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 31,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 13,118 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Omega Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Omega Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $156,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on OMGA shares. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

About Omega Therapeutics

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

