RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,454 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in RingCentral were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of RingCentral by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 121,753 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,865,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 348.7% in the third quarter. Richelieu Gestion PLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in RingCentral in the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Banco Santander S.A. increased its position in RingCentral by 107.3% during the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 32,990 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 17,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth approximately $694,000. 88.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on RingCentral from $40.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on RingCentral in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of RingCentral from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.70.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Corporate insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RNG opened at $29.36 on Tuesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.47 and a 1 year high of $115.86. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. Research analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

