Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 83.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,122 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,249 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Rivian Automotive by 44.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,561,674 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,532,346,000 after acquiring an additional 14,384,763 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rivian Automotive by 46.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,236,702 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,192,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,483,566 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 19,597,621 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $644,959,000 after purchasing an additional 719,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Rivian Automotive by 145.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,064,249 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $298,304,000 after buying an additional 5,371,852 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 1,650.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,862,841 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $192,946,000 after buying an additional 5,527,857 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 87,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total transaction of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wedbush dropped their target price on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Shares of NASDAQ RIVN opened at $14.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 5.42 and a quick ratio of 4.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.70. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.58 and a 1-year high of $41.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.21.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 407.24% and a negative return on equity of 37.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.43) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.52 EPS for the current year.

Rivian Automotive Profile

(Get Rating)

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

