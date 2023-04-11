Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its stake in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) by 79.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 265,488 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RHI. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Robert Half International by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Robert Half International by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 28.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 11.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 73,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,403,000 after acquiring an additional 7,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 92,865 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,603,000 after buying an additional 33,095 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.13% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 3,456 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $278,346.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,828 shares in the company, valued at $872,087.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.94, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,567,946.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Robert Half International Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $74.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.58. Robert Half International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.40 and a fifty-two week high of $118.41.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 9.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 9th that allows the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Robert Half International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RHI. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Robert Half International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Robert Half International from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Robert Half International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.44.

Robert Half International Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following business segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing, and Risk Consulting and Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

