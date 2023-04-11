Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank increased its stake in Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 288,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,806 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $6,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $671,000 after buying an additional 3,074 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Rocket Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,802,046.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gaurav Shah sold 12,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total transaction of $232,417.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,885 shares in the company, valued at $10,233,028.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan David Schwartz sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.06, for a total value of $67,796.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 94,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,802,046.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 33.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10 and a beta of 1.23. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.57 and a 12 month high of $23.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 9.29 and a quick ratio of 9.29. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.83 and a 200 day moving average of $18.71.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.10). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RCKT has been the subject of several research reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price target on Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector and adeno-associated viral vector gene therapy platforms.

