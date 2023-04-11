Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (TSE:RCI.B – Get Rating) (NYSE:RCI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$74.80.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RCI.B. UBS Group upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$64.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Cormark raised their target price on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. CIBC upped their price target on Rogers Communications from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Rogers Communications from C$78.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Rogers Communications Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$65.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.38. Rogers Communications has a one year low of C$50.53 and a one year high of C$80.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 364.11, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$63.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.85.

Rogers Communications Company Profile

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

