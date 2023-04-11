Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Root, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROOT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut Root from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Root from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Root from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Root in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Root from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Root Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ROOT opened at $4.33 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.00. The stock has a market cap of $61.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.97. Root has a twelve month low of $3.31 and a twelve month high of $36.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Root

Root ( NASDAQ:ROOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($4.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.29) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.50 million. Root had a negative net margin of 92.86% and a negative return on equity of 78.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that Root will post -13.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Root by 661.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,525,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,005,000 after buying an additional 2,193,896 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Root during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,991,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Root by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 217,175 shares in the last quarter. Ribbit Capital GP IV Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Root in the fourth quarter worth $7,356,000. Finally, Twenty Acre Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Root during the first quarter valued at $2,358,000. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Root

Root, Inc provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers automobile, homeowners, and renters insurance products. The company operates a direct-to-consumer model and serves customers primarily through mobile applications, as well as through its website. Its direct distribution channels also cover digital, media, and referral channels, as well as distribution partners and agencies.

