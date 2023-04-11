San Lorenzo Gold (CVE:SLG) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.07

Shares of San Lorenzo Gold Corp. (CVE:SLG – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.07 and traded as high as C$0.07. San Lorenzo Gold shares last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 10,000 shares traded.
San Lorenzo Gold Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.07 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.44 million, a PE ratio of -3.04 and a beta of -0.23.
About San Lorenzo Gold
San Lorenzo Gold Corp., an exploration company, acquires and develops mineral properties in Chile. It primarily explores for copper and gold. The company holds 100% interest in Salvadora project covering an area of 8,796 hectares located in the Province of Chañaral, III Region, Chile; and 100% interest Nancagula project covering an area of 1,200 hectares located in the South of Santiago, Chile.
Featured Articles
- This Is Why Penny Stock GreenPower Motor Company Is A Win
- Comcast Sum of All Parts is Producing a Cumulative Effect
- The Greenbrier Companies: All Aboard For High-Yield In 2023
- Coty Stock is on the Comeback Trail
- Is Halliburton Stock a Value or a Value Trap?
Receive News & Ratings for San Lorenzo Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for San Lorenzo Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.