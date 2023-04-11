Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC reduced its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 95,901 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 48,790 shares during the quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $5,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,629 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schlumberger by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 6,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 24,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Schlumberger by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,950 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SLB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $56.80 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Schlumberger from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered Schlumberger from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.07.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

Schlumberger Price Performance

In other Schlumberger news, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of Schlumberger stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total value of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, VP Kevin Fyfe sold 36,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,118,875.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,846,037.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Stephane Biguet sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.77, for a total transaction of $279,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 219,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,838,879.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 265,453 shares of company stock valued at $14,955,915 in the last three months. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SLB stock opened at $50.04 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.79. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $30.65 and a one year high of $62.78. The firm has a market cap of $71.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.76.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a net margin of 12.25% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The business had revenue of $7.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Schlumberger Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from Schlumberger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 41.67%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s digital solutions and data products with its Asset Performance Solutions (APS).

Further Reading

