Sfmg LLC Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sfmg LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 81.1% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 222,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,321,000 after acquiring an additional 99,636 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 35.6% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 37,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 70.8% during the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,451.4% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 3,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Transactions at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $134.53 per share, for a total transaction of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,965,041.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $134.53 per share, with a total value of $50,448.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,965,041.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 4,399 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.32, for a total transaction of $617,267.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,298.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,887 shares of company stock valued at $5,315,762. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $186.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $157.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $173.00 to $153.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $127.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $374.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $135.64 and its 200 day moving average is $130.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.46. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 24.34%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.82 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.11%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.