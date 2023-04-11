Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Shockwave Medical by 1.9% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 362 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp grew its position in shares of Shockwave Medical by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shockwave Medical Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $226.90 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $199.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $225.64. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.36 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 6.06 and a current ratio of 7.25.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $2.72. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 44.10% and a return on equity of 59.99%. The business had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. Shockwave Medical’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SWAV shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Shockwave Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Maria Sainz sold 724 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total transaction of $139,732.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $886,256. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

