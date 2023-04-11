Sigma Planning Corp Cuts Stock Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 158.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BLDR shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $85.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Benchmark upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.33.

Shares of NYSE BLDR opened at $88.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $84.13. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 59.80% and a net margin of 12.10%. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, subcontractors, remodelers and consumers. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, and engineered wood.

