Sigma Planning Corp Has $404,000 Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,452,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $390,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,342 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 7,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 8th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Alibaba Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.40.

NYSE BABA opened at $101.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $268.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.79, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

