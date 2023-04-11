Sigma Planning Corp Invests $318,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 9,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its position in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Zillow Group by 30.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. 68.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zillow Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th.

Insider Activity

Zillow Group Trading Up 0.4 %

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $33,332.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,016.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $190,215.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,610.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $33,332.84. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 15,229 shares in the company, valued at $706,016.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,022 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,941 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group stock opened at $44.97 on Tuesday. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.14 and a 12 month high of $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 13.34, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.70. The company has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.20 and a beta of 1.65.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The financial services provider reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.36 million. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%.

Zillow Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.