Sigma Planning Corp Purchases 3,920 Shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV)

Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (BATS:FNOV – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,920 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November were worth $409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 221.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 34,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 23,488 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 33,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 14,085 shares during the period. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 10,792 shares during the last quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November by 106.2% in the fourth quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 9,747 shares during the period. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $238,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Trading Down 0.0 %

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November stock opened at $37.57 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.95.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (FNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPY ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FNOV was launched on Nov 15, 2019 and is managed by First Trust.

