Sigma Planning Corp Sells 628 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,454.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,065,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $153,821,000 after purchasing an additional 997,275 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 470.9% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 784,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,292,000 after purchasing an additional 647,363 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,195,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $186,122,000 after buying an additional 554,807 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 1,035,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $149,408,000 after buying an additional 168,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at $20,277,000. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE BR opened at $141.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $142.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.69 and a beta of 1.00. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.35 and a 52-week high of $183.33.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.38% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $0.725 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

