SignalPoint Asset Management LLC Sells 109 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.9% of SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $402,000. Successful Portfolios LLC raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its position in Chevron by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,315,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 19,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Funds Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 33.04%.

Chevron declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Chevron from $169.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Chevron from $196.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.76.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares in the company, valued at approximately $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

