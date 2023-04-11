Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.00.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SLGN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Silgan from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Silgan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Silgan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Silgan from $49.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th.

Silgan Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLGN opened at $52.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.96 and a 200-day moving average of $50.82. Silgan has a 12 month low of $38.59 and a 12 month high of $55.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79.

Silgan Increases Dividend

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.81%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Silgan will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from Silgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

Insider Transactions at Silgan

In other Silgan news, Director Anthony J. Allott sold 50,972 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $2,756,565.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 709,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,369,814.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 24.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silgan in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Silgan by 470.6% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in Silgan during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silgan by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Silgan in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

About Silgan

Silgan Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rigid packaging for consumer goods products. It operates through the following business segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers dispensing and specialty closures for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, fragrance, and beauty products.

