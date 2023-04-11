Sky Investment Group LLC Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sky Investment Group LLC grew its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 56,351 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for 2.4% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $10,114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 3,092 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the third quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,314 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in Chevron by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 3,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 19,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,343,220.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,390. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

CVX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Chevron from $195.00 to $192.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.76.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $168.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $320.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $163.83 and its 200 day moving average is $170.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.47. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.54 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.16 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $56.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to purchase up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

