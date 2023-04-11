Somero Enterprises (LON:SOM) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $393.24

Somero Enterprises, Inc. (LON:SOM – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 393.24 ($4.87) and traded as low as GBX 360 ($4.46). Somero Enterprises shares last traded at GBX 362.50 ($4.49), with a volume of 56,441 shares changing hands.

Somero Enterprises Trading Up 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 390.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 393.24. The stock has a market cap of £202.75 million, a P/E ratio of 823.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Somero Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.39%. This is a positive change from Somero Enterprises’s previous dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Somero Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 6,590.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Somero Enterprises

About Somero Enterprises

In other Somero Enterprises news, insider Anne Ellis purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 364 ($4.51) per share, with a total value of £29,120 ($36,061.92). 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Somero Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, assembles, remanufactures, sells, and distributes concrete leveling, contouring, and placing equipment worldwide. It also offers related parts and accessories, as well as provides training services. The company's proprietary products include the CopperHead, Mini Screed C, S-485 Laser Screed, S-940 Laser Screed, S-22EZ Advanced Laser Screed, S-15R Laser Screed, S-10A Laser Screed, S-158C Laser Screed, and S-22E Laser Screed machines, as well as the 3-D Profiler System software and the Somero Floor Levelness System.

