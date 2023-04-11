SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) Shares Acquired by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 233,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 26,017 shares in the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,089.3% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 58,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,955,000 after acquiring an additional 53,420 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 106,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,217 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 108,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 7,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 212,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SPYG opened at $55.50 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.91 and a 52-week high of $64.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $53.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.56. The company has a market capitalization of $15.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 1.05.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.