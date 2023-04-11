SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG) Shares Purchased by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF (NYSEARCA:CNRG – Get Rating) by 75.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,243 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CNRG. UBS Group AG grew its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC now owns 15,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 3,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF by 27.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CNRG opened at $83.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $331.65 million, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P Kensho Clean Power ETF has a 12 month low of $68.74 and a 12 month high of $104.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.59.

The SPDR Kensho Clean Power ETF (CNRG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Kensho Clean Power index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US equities associated with the clean power sector. CNRG was launched on Oct 22, 2018 and is managed by State Street.

