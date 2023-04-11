SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Holdings Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust accounts for 1.9% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coco Enterprises LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,965,000. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $13,715,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 67,337 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,026,000 after purchasing an additional 33,318 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 9.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 383,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,124 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 468.5% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 37,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,249,000 after buying an additional 31,288 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MDY opened at $452.09 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $465.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.11. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $398.11 and a twelve month high of $499.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

