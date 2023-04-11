Sprott (TSE:SII) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $48.68

Sprott Inc. (TSE:SII – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$48.68 and traded as low as C$47.12. Sprott shares last traded at C$47.97, with a volume of 21,628 shares traded.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Sprott from C$57.00 to C$53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th.
Sprott Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.99. The company has a market cap of C$1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$49.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$48.68.
Sprott Company Profile
Sprott Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides asset management, portfolio management, wealth management, fund management, and administrative and consulting services to its clients. It offers mutual funds, hedge funds, and offshore funds, along with managed accounts.
