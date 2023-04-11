State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 1,900 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $5,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 11,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 16,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 16,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in Extra Space Storage by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 181,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,702,000 after acquiring an additional 35,651 shares during the period. 95.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

NYSE EXR opened at $164.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.87. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.97 and a 1 year high of $222.35.

Extra Space Storage Increases Dividend

Extra Space Storage ( NYSE:EXR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.56). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 45.52% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $506.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 101.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In other news, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $246,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,295,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Samrat Sondhi sold 6,290 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.88, for a total transaction of $1,018,225.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 82,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,379,867.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,440 shares of company stock valued at $2,172,313. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $177.00 to $167.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extra Space Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

About Extra Space Storage

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Further Reading

