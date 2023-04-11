State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 300 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 683.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,957,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $251,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,579,717 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 54.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,760,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,137,000 after purchasing an additional 972,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,905,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,505,000 after purchasing an additional 662,851 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,434,922 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $631,076,000 after acquiring an additional 362,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its position in Omnicom Group by 644.1% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 407,387 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,579,000 after acquiring an additional 352,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on OMC shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. BNP Paribas upgraded Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.14.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

Shares of OMC opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.19. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.31 and a twelve month high of $96.52.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.21% and a return on equity of 41.20%. Omnicom Group’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.96%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advertising, marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operate in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, which are the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Featured Stories

