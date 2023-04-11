State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 85,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,362,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ball during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of Ball during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ball

In related news, Director John A. Hayes sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $5,840,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 480,552 shares in the company, valued at $28,064,236.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ball Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE BALL opened at $52.04 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $89.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 4.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on BALL. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Ball from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Ball from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Ball from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.31.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Articles

