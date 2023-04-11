State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.1% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 11,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 279.4% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 180.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,304 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 14.3% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,671 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $155.00 to $162.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $214.00 to $207.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.38.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 2.4 %

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Alfred C. Harper sold 5,300 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.33, for a total value of $1,008,749.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,196,383.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $174.14 on Tuesday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.92 and a 1 year high of $200.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $180.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.23. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($0.53). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.54% and a return on equity of 28.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is currently 18.26%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

