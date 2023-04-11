State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 167,103 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $5,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 78,914 shares of the airline’s stock worth $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 17,700 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,984 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $32.17 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $19.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.21, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.15. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1-year low of $28.95 and a 1-year high of $50.10.

Southwest Airlines ( NYSE:LUV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LUV. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Melius lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Southwest Airlines from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.07.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. The firm also offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. It operates in the United States, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

