State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 12.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,213,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,316,675,000 after buying an additional 11,059,735 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,699,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,284,000 after purchasing an additional 9,004,231 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 38,133,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,783,000 after acquiring an additional 9,188,909 shares during the period. Centersquare Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 11,828,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,435,000 after purchasing an additional 341,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 10,215,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,987,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,217 shares in the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Shares of INVH opened at $31.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.52 and a 200 day moving average of $31.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.52 and a 12 month high of $44.36. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.03, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90.

Invitation Homes Increases Dividend

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.25). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 3.89% and a net margin of 17.10%. The company had revenue of $579.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is an increase from Invitation Homes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 167.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on INVH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Invitation Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.32.

Invitation Homes Profile

Invitation Homes, Inc engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operation of single-family homes as rental properties, including single-family homes in planned unit developments. Its services include property management, selection of homes, maintenance program, and online payment. The company was founded by Marcus Ridgway, Dallas Tanner, and Brad Greiwe in 2012 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Further Reading

