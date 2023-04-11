State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,144 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $4,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 26,278.2% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,897,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890,719 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $168,058,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 2nd quarter valued at $85,494,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,969,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,130,000 after buying an additional 583,057 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTWO opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.00 and a 1-year high of $143.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.17.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on TTWO. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $120.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.46.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

