State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Incyte in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Incyte by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 507 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 91.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Incyte news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total transaction of $5,086,433.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 60,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.74, for a total value of $5,086,433.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,806,723.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 7,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $595,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,640,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Incyte stock opened at $73.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a PE ratio of 48.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.73. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $65.07 and a 1 year high of $86.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.54 and a quick ratio of 3.50.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.03. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 10.03%. The business had revenue of $926.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $880.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Incyte Co. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

INCY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Incyte from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Monday. Cowen increased their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Incyte from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Incyte from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Incyte from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.43.

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. The company was founded in April 1991 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

