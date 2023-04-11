State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $4,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in J. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Jacobs Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Jacobs Solutions by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 4.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 14,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 5.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,090,806.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total value of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $839,582.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 627,954 shares in the company, valued at $79,090,806.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,849,564 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J stock opened at $113.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.78 and a 12 month high of $150.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $118.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.13.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, January 25th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Jacobs Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 20.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on J. Bank of America lowered Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jacobs Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.80.

Jacobs Solutions Profile

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

