State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 41,092 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Leidos were worth $4,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Leidos by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,778 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Leidos by 56.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,897 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on LDOS. Jefferies Financial Group cut Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Leidos from $114.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $130.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Leidos from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.13.

Leidos Stock Performance

LDOS opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.76. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.24 and a 12-month high of $111.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.36 and its 200 day moving average is $98.92.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The aerospace company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 29.15%.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

