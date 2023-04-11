State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,551 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Clorox were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Robinson Value Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Clorox by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 11,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Clorox by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Clorox by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Clorox by 3.9% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mayfair Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Clorox by 3.8% in the third quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CLX. UBS Group upped their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $152.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Clorox from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clorox in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clorox has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of CLX opened at $157.94 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The company has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $153.69 and a 200 day moving average of $146.00.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 89.97%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. Clorox’s payout ratio is 134.86%.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

