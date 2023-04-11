State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 200 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 48,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Xylem were worth $5,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem in the third quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Xylem by 583.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xylem

In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,235,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Xylem news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 56,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.19, for a total transaction of $5,527,900.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,235,909.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 15,942 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.43, for a total transaction of $1,601,055.06. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,219,822.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Xylem Stock Up 1.3 %

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xylem from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Xylem from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.80.

XYL stock opened at $101.55 on Tuesday. Xylem Inc. has a one year low of $72.08 and a one year high of $118.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day moving average of $104.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.34 billion, a PE ratio of 51.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 6.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

Xylem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 67.35%.

About Xylem

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through the following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

