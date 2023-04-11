State of Michigan Retirement System Buys 900 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,023 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $5,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 87.0% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 705 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Ingersoll Rand by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingersoll Rand

In other Ingersoll Rand news, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $1,437,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 189,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,887,337.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 1,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total transaction of $99,294.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,384. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $1,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,887,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,036,794. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of IR stock opened at $55.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.37. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.28 and a 1-year high of $60.39. The company has a market cap of $22.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.48 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.13. Ingersoll Rand had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.70.

About Ingersoll Rand

(Get Rating)

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

