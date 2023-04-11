State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in First Solar were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Solar by 197.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,336,038 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $111,880,000 after purchasing an additional 887,443 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,007,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in First Solar by 74.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 931,000 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $77,962,000 after acquiring an additional 397,100 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Solar during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,765,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in First Solar during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,687,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

First Solar Stock Performance

FSLR opened at $212.03 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $190.73 and a 200-day moving average of $165.52. The company has a market cap of $22.65 billion, a PE ratio of -504.82 and a beta of 1.42. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.60 and a 52-week high of $219.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The solar cell manufacturer reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. First Solar had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,858.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 26,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.70, for a total value of $5,488,505.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 108,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,408,967.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.21, for a total transaction of $322,338.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 5,039 shares in the company, valued at $1,008,858.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,909 shares of company stock valued at $7,870,618 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FSLR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $176.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of First Solar from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Solar in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $250.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $188.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.13.

First Solar Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Solar, Inc is a solar technology company, which engages in the provision of solar modules. It is involved in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium tellurid (CdTe) solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity. The company was founded by Michael J. Ahearn in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Stories

