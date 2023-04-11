State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Holdings in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,338 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $4,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PerkinElmer by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PerkinElmer by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,204,232 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $626,225,000 after acquiring an additional 32,829 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of PerkinElmer by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,568,593 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,749,000 after buying an additional 212,718 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in PerkinElmer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,180,717 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $205,986,000 after acquiring an additional 22,532 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 2.9% during the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,060,731 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $185,055,000 after buying an additional 30,227 shares during the period. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE PKI opened at $132.87 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $171.62. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.74.

PerkinElmer ( NYSE:PKI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The firm had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.11%.

In related news, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total transaction of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Maxwell Krakowiak sold 322 shares of PerkinElmer stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $41,860.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,260. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel R. Tereau sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $1,328,876.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,436,512.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PKI shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on PerkinElmer from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup raised PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.30.

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

