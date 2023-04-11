State of Michigan Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,832 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $5,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 488.4% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 9,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 8,064 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,421,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Daniel Cooperman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.77, for a total value of $1,383,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,350.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MOH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $395.00 to $347.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $356.36.

Shares of MOH opened at $289.83 on Tuesday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $249.78 and a 1-year high of $374.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $313.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.67.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 36.05% and a net margin of 2.48%. Molina Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.88 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 19.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

