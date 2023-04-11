State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.03 Million Stake in W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $4,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 451 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in W. R. Berkley during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRB opened at $62.99 on Tuesday. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 12 month low of $58.92 and a 12 month high of $76.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $64.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.28. The stock has a market cap of $16.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.62.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 12.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. W. R. Berkley’s payout ratio is currently 8.08%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WRB shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $85.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $78.45.

W.R. Berkley Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the property casualty insurance business. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment includes excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines throughout the United States, as well as insurance businesses in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, South America, Canada, Mexico, Scandinavia, Asia, and Australia.

