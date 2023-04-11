State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.29 Million Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 89,301 shares of the casino operator’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Las Vegas Sands were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,200 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,385 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 38,470 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $1,849,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 22,515 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $845,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $57.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $43.58 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.16. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $60.99.

Las Vegas Sands ( NYSE:LVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 22.49%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $64.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, CBRE Group upgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.00.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the Macao and Singapore geographical segments. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, The Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Macao, and Sands Macao.

