State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.32 Million Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $4,316,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 109.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, insider Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.96, for a total value of $1,579,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,485 shares in the company, valued at $44,387,640.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,175 in the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Up 1.1 %

Several research firms recently issued reports on SEDG. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $367.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SolarEdge Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $369.85.

Shares of NASDAQ SEDG opened at $283.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.26 and a quick ratio of 2.44. The company has a market capitalization of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 171.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $284.03. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.15 and a 12-month high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 3.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SolarEdge Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

Further Reading

