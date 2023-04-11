State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.64 Million Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Textron were worth $4,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of Textron in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of Textron by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron during the first quarter worth $40,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Textron in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textron during the third quarter worth $52,000. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $68.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $71.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.16. The company has a market capitalization of $13.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Textron Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.11 and a 12-month high of $76.11.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.06. Textron had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The business had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.00%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TXT shares. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Textron in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Textron from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.67.

In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Textron news, CEO Scott C. Donnelly sold 222,319 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total value of $16,307,098.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 683,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,108,025.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Frank T. Connor sold 63,361 shares of Textron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.35, for a total transaction of $4,647,529.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,109,224.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Textron, Inc is a multi-industry company, which leverages a global network of aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses to provide customers innovative solutions and services. The company operates its business through the following segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, and Textron eAviation.

