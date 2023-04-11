State of Michigan Retirement System Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 404,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Amcor were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AMCR. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Amcor by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 77,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after buying an additional 11,505 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in Amcor by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 778,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,457,000 after acquiring an additional 38,748 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 11,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Amcor by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 116,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 23,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on AMCR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.70 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Amcor from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.70.

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $11.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $10.42 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.23 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 28.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amcor plc will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amcor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 68.06%.

Amcor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor Plc operates as a holding company, which engages in the consumer packaging business. It operates through the Flexibles and Rigid Packaging segments. The Flexibles segment develops and supplies flexible packaging globally. The Rigid Plastics segment manufactures rigid plastic containers and related products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.